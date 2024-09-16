Lao Cai: Resettlement plan for Nu villagers finalised

Resettlement plan for Nu villagers in Lao Cai is finalised (Photo: VNA)

Leaders of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on September 15 made an inspection trip to Nu village in Bao Yen district, and had discussions with local officials and experts to finalise the selection of location for building a new resettlement area for local residents.

Nu village was swept away by flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi a few days ago, leaving 95 people in 37 households dead or missing.

Accordingly, the location is about 2 km from the old village. This is a spacious area on high terrain, safe, and suitable for arranging transport, electricity and water infrastructure.

All survivors of the natural disaster have agreed to this plan.

New houses in the resettlement area will be constructed in the traditional architecture of the local Tay people. This resettlement area can also accommodate those living in other low-lying areas, not just the households affected by the flash flood.

The work of measuring, planning, assessing compensation for site clearance and construction began on September 16. The resettlement area is expected to be completed before December 31.

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful in the East Sea in 30 years and in the Vietnamese mainland in 70 years, caused heavy human and property losses.

As of 6am on September 15, the storm and its accompanying downpours, flooding, and landslides had left 330 dead or missing and injured 1,921 others. They damaged over 230 houses, more than 190,000ha of rice, nearly 48,000ha of other crops, 32,000ha of fruit trees, along with 3,269 aquatic cages. More than 2.6 million poultry and livestock were also killed.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment estimated material losses at about 40 trillion VND (over 1.6 billion USD)./.