Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.





Knitting is one of the traditional trades of the Tay ethnic minority people in Nghia Do commune. They have created a range of products from bamboo and cork found in the local forest, creating eye-catching and useful items with their skilled hands.

Along with knitting, the traditional weaving of the Tay ethnic minority people in Nghia Do has also been preserved.

Stilt houses are another cultural feature of the Tay people in Nghia Do to be preserved. There are currently more than 1,000 stilt houses in the commune, with most retaining their traditional characteristics.

Beautiful natural scenery and a rich cultural identity from local cuisine, products, folk songs, games, and other factors help boost tourism development in the locality.

With more than 350 ethnic minority households opening homestays, community-based tourism has become associated with the national cultural identity that visitors to Lao Cai hope to discover when visiting./.