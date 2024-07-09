Making news
Lao Cai new products meet tourists’ travel trends
One of the new products that have drawn a large number of visitors recently is farmstay which allows tourists to join locals in agricultural activities such as growing crops or raising fish and livestock, and enjoy their products.
Ta Van commune in Sa Pa township has emerged as a hub for farmstay tourism. Hoang Hien, the owner of Hua homestay, said that she found that visitors are particularly interested in experiencing the local life and enjoy paddy transplanting with local residents.
In the community house of the Red Dao in Phin Ngan, Bat Xat district, many visitors were excitedly preparing traditional meals with local residents. They can also follow locals to the wood to collect herbal medicinal plants in preparation for bathing water which has been well-known as a specialty of the Dao people.
Thanks to the massive forest area, farmstay tourism model is booming in Lao Cai, generating double benefits, helping increase income for locals and promote sustainable environment. In order to expand agrotourism, Lao Cai has worked to connect tourists and destinations by organising events and farm trips for travel firms and media agencies.
Meanwhile, the locality is developing many other tourism products in association with the promotion of the cultural identities of local ethnic minority groups.
At the same time, Lao Cai has strengthened coordination with domestic and foreign localities such as Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Yunnan (China), and Nouvelle Aquitaine region (France) to promote its tourism sector.
In the time to come, the Lao Cai Department of Tourism will organise a number of large-scale events to lure visitors, including Bac Ha White Plateau Festival, Rose and Love Festival, Triathlon tournament in Bac Ha, Sa Pa Snow Festival, and international tourism fair 2024.
According to the provincial Department of Tourism, in the first haft of 2024, the province earned 13.5 trillion VND (531.18 million USD) from tourism services, a surge of 24% year on year.
The locality welcomed more than 4.1 million visitors, fulfilling 48.67% its plan for the whole year. Sa Pa township, honoured by Tripadvisor as one of top five Trending Destinations in the world in 2024, has still been the major tourist hub of Lao Cai, which served nearly 2 million visitors in the first half of this year.
This year, Lao Cai aims to attract 8.5 million visitors to earn over 27 trillion VND./.