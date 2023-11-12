Lao Cai hosts 23rd Vietnam - China international trade fair

With the theme of promoting the bridging role of Lao Cai and Yunnan, the fair comprises of 529 standard booths and 88 exhibition areas of nearly 300 enterprises from 50 Vietnamese provinces and cities, eight Chinese localities and eight other countries.



Diverse goods are being showcased such as agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, food, medicinal herbs, machinery and equipment, raw materials, chemicals, construction materials, electrical appliances, household appliances, consumer goods, furniture, and handicrafts.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang affirmed that the fair is of great significance to promote economic, investment, tourism and service cooperation and development between Lao Cai and Vietnamese localities with Yunnan province and other Chinese localities, thus contributing to enhancing trade exchanges between the two sides and increasing import-export growth.



Events introducing investment attraction mechanisms and policies of Lao Cai and Yunnan, and those to develop two-way trade and logistics between Vietnam and China are expected to take place during the trade fair.



The annual trade fair is held alternatively by Lao Cai and Yunnan, according to an agreement between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and Yunnan authorities./.