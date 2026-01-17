Lao Bao economic zone reinforces gateway role on East–West Corridor

The Lao Bao International Border Gate serves as the pillar of the Lao Bao Special Economic–Trade Zone on East–West Economic Corridor. Photo: VNA

The Lao Bao Special Economic–Trade Zone in the central province of Quang Tri holds a strategically important position on the East–West Economic Corridor, serving as a key trade gateway linking Vietnam with Laos, Thailand and other countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

In 2020, the Prime Minister approved Lao Bao as one of the eight border-gate economic zones prioritised for State budget investment, creating a vital foundation for the locality to tap its potential and advantages, thereby promoting socio-economic development in Quang Tri’s border areas.

In the context of increasingly deep international economic integration, the development of the Lao Bao Special Economic–Commercial Zone aims not only to boost import–export turnover but also to shape a modern border-gate economic space. This approach links trade with services, logistics and tourism, while also ensuring national defence and security.

A highlight of commercial activity in Lao Bao is the Lao Bao Trade Centre, which has been operating since 2003 with a total construction area of over 10,000 sq.m.

At present, around 350 traders conduct business there, offering a wide range of goods such as clothing, footwear, beer and spirits, ceramics, and food services, most of which are imported from Thailand and Laos.

Around 350 traders are conducting business at the Lao Bao Trade Centre, offering a wide range of goods most of which are imported from Thailand and Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Ngoc Khoa, Director of the Lao Bao Trade Centre Management Board, said plans are underway to roll out a weekly border market held every Saturday. Piloted since late 2024, five sessions have already been organised, demonstrating clear effectiveness in attracting residents and tourists and stimulating border gate trade.

Beyond domestic trade, import–export activities through the Lao Bao International Border Gate remain a core pillar of the zone. Many enterprises have chosen Lao Bao as a transit point for goods from Laos into Vietnam.

Thanks to comprehensive measures, import–export activities through the gate remained stable in 2025. As of December 23, State budget revenue reached 446 billion VND (18.2 million USD), equivalent to 103.7% of the assigned target and up 7.2% year-on-year.

Value-added tax accounted for 82.93% of total revenue, with major revenue-generating items including energy drinks, sugar, gypsum and tyre-production materials. Beyond economic contributions, the Lao Bao International Border Gate also plays an important role in safeguarding border security.

Local authorities and functional forces continue to coordinate closely to maintain public order and national sovereignty, creating a stable environment for border economic development.

Building on these results, Quang Tri province aims to develop the Lao Bao Special Economic–Trade Zone in a modern, integrated and sustainable manner, fully leveraging its gateway position on the East–West Economic Corridor to drive growth, enhance regional connectivity and ensure border security./.