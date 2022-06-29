Making news
Lang Son takes lead in digital transformation
The province has successfully implemented its digital border programme, cloud platform, digital citizen application, and virtual assistance.
Lang Son is also the first locality to transfer 100% of school activities to a digital platform, and is ranked 6th nationwide in terms of successful transactions on Vietnam's e-commerce platforms.
The provincial Department of Information and Communications said Lang Son’s pilot digital border gate platforms at the Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh border gates saw 100% of trucks declared online as of June 27, with their declaration duration taking only about 2 to 5 minutes.
The conference reviewed Lang Son’s digital transformation progress in the first half of 2022 and set out tasks and orientation for the rest of the year./.