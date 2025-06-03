Lang Son joins UNESCO’s global geoparks network

A view of the Bac Son limestone block in Lang Son Geopark (Photo: langson.gov.vn)

Lang Son Geopark of Vietnam has been officially recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark, alongside 15 others worldwide, at a special certificate presentation ceremony held in Paris on June 2.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in France, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, said UNESCO’s official recognition of Lang Son Geopark, located in the northern province of Lang Son, marks a significant milestone, opening up new opportunities for sustainable tourism development in the province. It also enables Lang Son to deepen its integration into the Global Geoparks Network, fostering cooperation and experience sharing in the management, conservation, and promotion of humanity’s natural heritage in service of sustainable development.

The diplomat further affirmed that Lang Son Global Geopark, with its outstanding geological values, cultural heritage, and unique natural landscapes, represents a valuable addition to UNESCO’s global geoparks system.

Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, presents the Certificate of UNESCO Global Geopark designation for Lang Son Geopark to Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO. (Photo: VNA)

Antonio De Sousa Abreu, Director of UNESCO’s Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences, said the Global Geoparks Programme aims to promote sustainable development through the combination of natural resource conservation and support for local community development. Lang Son’s inclusion in the network not only helps strengthen regional identity but also encourage dialogue among scientists, policymakers, administrators, communities and, especially, the youth, who can find in the network meaningful and practical development opportunities.

Expressing satisfaction with Vietnam’s proactive engagement, Kristof Vandenberghe, Chief of UNESCO’s Earth Sciences and Geoparks Section, expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to protect heritage while respecting local traditions, whether it is geological heritage or biodiversity, and working collectively on water resource management.

Established in 2015, the title of “UNESCO Global Geopark” recognises geological heritage of international significance. The UNESCO Global Geoparks Network currently comprises 229 geoparks across 50 countries. These sites serve local communities by preserving unique geological heritage, raising public awareness, and promoting sustainable development.

Lang Son Geopark is Vietnam’s fourth site to receive the designation, following the Dong Van Karst Plateau (designated in 2010), Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark (2018), and Dak Nong Geopark (2020)./.