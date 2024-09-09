Lang Son Geopark gets UNESCO Global Geopark recognition

Covering 4,842 sq.km, the geopark, establishes in 2021, is one of the largest of its kind in Vietnam and boasts a number of unique values. (Photo: VNA)

The Lang Son Geopark in the northern province of Lang Son has been officially recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The decision was made following a vote at a meeting of the council on September 8 in the northern province of Cao Bang in the framework of the 8th International Conference of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network for the Asia-Pacific Region.



Based on research, surveys, and field investigations conducted over the past decades, both domestic and international scientists have affirmed that Lang Son province possesses global significance values that make it suitable for establishing and developing a geopark, towards becoming a global one.



The establishment and development of the Lang Son Geopark have proceeded smoothly and sustainably thanks to joint efforts from local authorities, and the support and involvement of local communities in the eight districts and city within the Lang Son Geopark area.

Local authorities said the recognition helps Lang Son focus its resources on managing, preserving, and promoting the value of its geological and cultural heritage, historical, and archaeological value, biodiversity, as well as its unique scenic landscapes.



As scheduled, Lang Son Geopark will receive its UNESCO Global Geopark designation in Chile next year.



Previously, UNESCO experts made a field trip from July 6 - 9 for on-site assessment of the dossier to seek UNESCO's recognition of the Lang Son Geopark as a global one. They visited 26 out of the 38 attractions across four tourism routes of the Lang Son Geopark in the districts of Bac Son, Binh Gia, Van Quan, Huu Lung, Chi Lang, Cao Loc, Loc Binh, and Lang Son city.



Covering 4,842 sq.km, the geopark, established in 2021, is one of the largest of its kind in Vietnam and boasts a number of unique values.



In terms of geology, geomorphology, and landscape, it is home to a rich diversity of palaeobiological fossils dating back as far as 500 million years, many of which indicate this province used to be under the sea in the past. Moreover, this park is endowed with many renowned landscapes such as the low mountain ranges surrounding valleys and villages in Yen Thinh commune of Huu Lung district, or the caves like Tham Khuyen in Binh Gia district that accommodated prehistoric humans.



Regarding cultural values, it houses a number of temples dedicated to the gods in the worship of Mother Goddesses – an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, especially Bac Le Temple, as well as villages of Tay and Nung ethnic groups with distinctive cultures./.