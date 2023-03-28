Making news
Lang Son considers building four routes for panoramic geopark touring
The session took place between the Lang Son authorities and a delegation of consultants for developing the geopark into a global one, led by Guy Martini, chairperson of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council.
Chairing the meeting, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Xuan Huyen took into account recommendations of the experts. He assigned localities involved to coordinate with the management board of the geopark to complete the report.
On March 11-15, the delegation examined the current status of geological heritage, biodiversity, cultural heritage and tourism products in Lang Son city and the six districts of Loc Binh, Huu Lung, Chi Lang, Binh Gia, Van Quan and Cao Loc. To meet UNESCO's criteria, the experts emphasised that there must be three to four routes serving panoramic geopark tours for visitors.
They then selected a number of potential sites in the districts and city to build four sightseeing routes consisting of 41 attractions. For these routes, they suggested an early arrangement of associated parking areas and building of information centres in the localities.
Established in 2021, the Lang Son geopark encompasses the five districts of Bac Son, Binh Gia, Chi Lang, Huu Lung and Van Quan. Its total area is over 3,800 sq.km with a population of 375,656, accounting for some 46.3% of the province's area and 48.1% of its population.
Archaeologists discovered remains of Homo Sapiens, the first modern humans, evolved from their early hominid predecessors 470,000 years ago, and Hoiosapiens, 30,000 years ago, and other signs of early humans in the park, proving that the Lang Son geopark is one of the cradles of ancient Vietnamese./.