Land database officially connected to National Population Database
Speaking at the signing ceremony, MoNRE Minister Tran Hong Ha said that on January 6, 2022, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 06 approving a scheme on developing the application of population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).
Le Phu Ha, Director of the Department of Information Technology and Data on Natural Resources and Environment, said that after Project 06 was approved, the MoNRE set up a working group and issued a plan to implement the project. As a result, 56 out of 63 provinces and cities were connected to the databases of 316 out of 705 district-level units, and 4,076 out of 10,599 commune-level units with more than 24 million land plots.
Connecting the land database with the national population database has achieved modest initial results. This is a premise to change the way of working in the digital environment to better serve the Fatherland, people and businesses; concretise the national digital transformation, towards digital government, economy and society, Ha stressed./.