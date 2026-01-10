Lam Dong releases hundreds of wild animals back into the wild

Lam Dong releases hundreds of wild animals into the wild. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities in Lam Dong province have recently released hundreds of wild animals back into their natural habitats, reflecting a positive shift in public awareness and stronger community engagement in wildlife protection.

Recently, the Ta Dung National Park Management Board, in coordination with relevant agencies, has released four wild animals, including three long-tailed macaques (scientifically known as Macaca fascicularis) and one pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina), into the forest. All animals were examined and confirmed to be healthy and capable of surviving in the wild before their release, and they quickly adapted to their natural surroundings.

Earlier, in late December 2025, local residents in Bac Gia Nghia ward voluntarily handed over a pangolin that had been found crossing a road. After completing necessary procedures and health checks, authorities released the animal into a forest under the Ta Dung National Park. Pangolin is among the endangered species that are strictly protected and banned from commercial exploitation.

According to the Ta Dung National Park Management Board, the park has for years served as a trusted destination for authorities and residents to hand over and release wildlife. Such actions not only contribute to biodiversity conservation but also help reduce illegal hunting and captivity of wild animals.

Meanwhile, the Lam Dong Forest Protection Department reported that nearly 200 birds were recently released into forests managed by the Dak Glong – Gia Nghia Protection Forest Management Board. These birds, including bulbuls, sparrows, doves and mynas, were confiscated from illegal wildlife trading activities. Prior to release, forest rangers coordinated with veterinary authorities to assess the birds’ health and select suitable habitats.

Forest protection officials noted that an increasing number of residents are voluntarily handing over wildlife, demonstrating a clear improvement in awareness and compliance with wildlife protection regulations, thanks to sustained public awareness campaigns by authorities and forest management units./.