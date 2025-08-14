Making news
Lam Dong: Rare sea turtle released back into the wild
A 12-kg rare green sea turtle was released into the natural waters of the Hon Cau marine protected area, in Lien Huong commune, Lam Dong province, on August 12, following its rescue from a local power plant.
The animal belongs to the green sea turtle species (Chelonia mydas), which is listed as endangered and prioritised for protection in Vietnam.
At midday on August 11, border guards from the Lien Huong port border gate station received the turtle after it had strayed into the cooling water channel of the Vinh Tan 1 thermal power plant in Vinh Hao commune. Immediate contact was made with the reserve to provide care. A tracking chip was attached to the turtle for research and conservation purposes, with the animal found to be in stable health with no visible injuries.
Covering an area of approximately 12,500 hectares, Hon Cau boasts a diverse ecosystem of coral reefs and seagrass beds, serving as a habitat and nesting ground for numerous rare marine species, including sea turtles.
Also on August 12, officials and residents in Nhon Chau commune, Gia Lai province, witnessed and assisted the release of 11 newly hatched green sea turtles into the sea.
The Nhon Chau People’s Committee consistently encourages residents to report sightings of nesting female turtles or hatchlings, so that appropriate protective measures can be implemented, said its chairperson Duong Hiep Hung./.