Lam Dong orders swift action to address IUU fishing gaps

Illustrative photo: VNA

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Trong Yen has directed heads of relevant departments, sectors and localities to strictly implement directives and newly issued regulations on IUU prevention, while strengthening public awareness efforts so fishermen and businesses better understand and comply with the rules.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, Border Guard Command, police and People's Committees of coastal communes and wards, along with Phu Quy special zone, have been asked to enhance coordination in implementing measures against IUU fishing. Priority will be given to tightening management of the fishing fleet, preventing vessels that fail to meet requirements from operating, and strengthening controls over vessels entering and leaving ports.

They have also been instructed to closely monitor fishing activities at sea to ensure vessels from the province do not encroach into foreign waters.

Functional agencies are required to supervise seafood landings at ports and effectively operate the electronic catch documentation and traceability system to ensure transparency and accuracy in confirming the origin of seafood products. Patrols and inspections will be intensified, with violations handled strictly in accordance with regulations.

The provincial People's Committee has also asked relevant agencies to review and resolve pending or improperly handled cases related to IUU violations to ensure they are dealt with in line with legal provisions.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with developing regulations on the management and use of vessel monitoring system (VMS) data, clearly defining the responsibilities of agencies in handling cases where vessels lose signal or cross maritime boundaries.

According to the provincial steering committee on IUU prevention, Lam Dong has rolled out various measures since the beginning of 2026 to tighten control over fishing activities, with a focus on improving fisheries data and strengthening management of the fishing fleet.

The province currently has 8,207 fishing vessels registered in the national fisheries database. Of these, 7,234 vessels hold valid fishing licences, accounting for 88.14%, while vessels that fail to meet operating conditions have been listed for monitoring and barred from leaving ports.

Communication campaigns have also been maintained to raise fishermen’s awareness. In the first two months of 2026, authorities organised 20 awareness sessions with 245 participants, while 330 vessel owners and captains signed commitments to comply with anti-IUU fishing regulations.

Despite these efforts, challenges remain, including a relatively high number of vessels with expired licences, limited fishing port infrastructure and low volumes of seafood monitored through ports./.