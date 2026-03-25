Lam Dong holds mock trial to promote fight against IUU fishing

A mock trial to disseminate legal information on combating IUU fishing is held in Phan Thiet ward, Lam Dong province, on March 24. Photo: VNA

A mock trial aimed at raising awareness of legal regulations against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing was held in Phan Thiet ward, the central province of Lam Dong, for 200 local fishermen on March 24.

The event was jointly organised by Fisheries Resources Surveillance Team No. 4 under the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, the provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the provincial People’s Court, the People’s Committee of Phan Thiet ward, and the Cong Ly (Justice) Newspaper.

The programme sought to disseminate legal knowledge and encourage fishermen to comply with the Party’s guidelines, the Government’s directives, and relevant regulations on combating IUU fishing. It also aimed to contribute to the sustainable development of the fisheries sector and support efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood lifted.

The activity also helped strengthen the bond between the armed forces and the people while promoting the national unity in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and maintaining security, order and safety at sea.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Hien, Political Commissar of Fisheries Resources Surveillance Team No. 4, said the mock trial not only simulated legal proceedings but also conveyed a strong message to the community: lawful, responsible and sustainable fishing is the only way to protect long-term livelihoods, preserve marine resources for future generations, and join national efforts to remove the EC’s “yellow card”.

Boat owners and captains sign a commitment not to violating anti-IUU fishing regulations at the event. Photo: VNA

The mock trial was developed based on a real criminal case involving the offences of “organising illegal exit” and “disrupting the operation of electronic equipment”. Relevant legal provisions on fisheries exploitation, as well as investigation, prosecution and trial procedures, were vividly demonstrated, helping participants better understand and comply with the law.

Following the mock trial, the organisers conducted a range of activities, including distributing informational materials and collecting fishermen’s commitments not to engaging in IUU fishing. On this occasion, 30 gift packages were also presented to fishermen facing difficult circumstances.

Lam Dong province currently has more than 8,210 fishing vessels, of which those measuring from 6m to under 12m in length account for 52.7%. All vessels have been updated in the national fisheries database while 7,234 have valid fishing licences, representing 88.14%./.