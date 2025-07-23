Lai Chau’s Rong May glass bridge connects nature's beauty and thrill of conquest

Tourists enjoy the experience of trying out various photo poses on Rong May glass bridge. (Photo: VNA)

Located in Binh Lu commune in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, Rong May glass bridge has become a prominent tourist destination in the northwestern region, featuring the famous glass bridge and a range of services for exploration and relaxation amidst majestic nature.

Situated at nearly 2,200 metres above the sea level, right on O Quy Ho Pass – one of Vietnam's "Four Great Passes", the glass bridge offers a panoramic view of Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range, Tam Duong Valley, and drifting white clouds.

With beautiful scenery and mild climate all year round, the tourism site also connects the centre of Sa Pa tourism area with Tac Tinh waterfalls, Tien Son cave, Pu Sam Cap cave and community-based tourism areas of Thai, Mong, Dao, Lao, and Lu ethnic minority groups.

The site, built at a total cost of 1 trillion VND (38.2 million USD) in January 2018, will operate for up to 50 years with facilities such as a hotel, an elevator system and a glass-floored suspension bridge up to European standards, a range of bungalows, a swimming pool, and an entertainment area.

The first stage costs 300 billion VND, serving 5,000 – 50,000 visitors each year with sightseeing, resort, adventure travel services.

Rong May attracts visitors with its breathtakingly beautiful natural scenery of the foggy land with the undulating mountains of the Northwest. It promises to satisfy visitors with the natural wonders, a masterpiece given by nature.

Rong May attracts visitors with its breathtakingly beautiful natural scenery of the foggy land (Photo: VNA)

To set foot on the skywalk, travellers will first enter a transparent glass elevator. For the first time in Vietnam, there is a lifting system with a transparent glass cabin at an altitude of 2,200m above the sea level and 548.5m above the top ravine of Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range. The elevator will take visitors through the clouds, freely immersed in the stunning nature of the northern mountains, especially the majestic Mount Fansipan, also known as the rooftop of the Indochina peninsula.

Carrying up to 30 passengers at one time, it is estimated to transport 1,200 passengers per hour. This is the fastest way to get to the top of the mountain to admire the magnificence of O Quy Ho Pass as well as the new glass bridge.

The glass bridge system is reaching out from the 50m cliff. Rong May Skywalk is made entirely of transparent glass. There are three layers, each 2cm thick, assembled rigidly together with special glue. The total thickness of the glass surface is 7cm. The bridge has a width of about 5m with a length of 50m from the lift chamber to the sandstone cliffs. It can endure the maximum weight of 3,000 people at the same time. Standing on the glass bridge, tourists will have a sense of freedom to witness the depth of the haze below, or zoom their eyes away, enjoy the majestic natural scenery, and feel the rushing wind and the clouds.

The glass bridge has significantly boosted the tourism profile of Lai Chau province, connecting the Yen Bai - Lai Chau - Dien Bien tourism route. It has not only enhanced the province's standing in the tourism industry but also created more jobs and increased local income, paving the way for sustainable development tied to the area’s natural resources and indigenous culture./.