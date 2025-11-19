Lai Chau expands comprehensive cooperation, boosts cross-border trade

A performance at the Vietnam – China cultural exchange night held as part of the Lai Chau tourism and culture week 2024. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, the northwestern border province of Lai Chau has consistently identified cultural exchange and cooperation with neighbouring provinces of China and Laos as a key pillar of its people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to the building of a border of peace, friendship, and mutual development.

Lai Chau occupies a strategically important position, adjoining Yunnan province (China) and lying close to the Vietnam–Laos–China border triangle. With more than 265 km of borderline, it not only serves as a protective shield for national sovereignty and security but also functions as a vital bridge for economic, cultural and social exchanges between the country and its neighbours.

Friendly exchange activities between Lai Chau and localities in China have become a highlight of the province’s external relations. Annual events such as the Vietnam–China border friendship festival, the border spring festival, and the Lai Chau–Yunnan tourism and trade fair attract large participation from residents on both sides. Numerous twinning arrangements between border villages and communes have been established, enabling regular visits and exchanges of experience in agricultural development, forest protection and maintaining public security.

Kieu Hai Nam, Director of the Lai Chau Department of Foreign Affairs, noted that over the past five years, cooperation in culture, education and tourism between the province and Yunnan has been carried out methodically and in depth. Art troupes and delegations of both sides frequently visit one another, creating an open and cordial atmosphere that strengthens solidarity. These exchanges help promote the province’s image while facilitating cross-border trade and investment.

Lai Chau also maintains traditional friendly exchanges and cooperation with northern Lao provinces, particularly Phongsaly. Both sides regularly organise cultural performances, photo exhibitions, ethnic cultural showcases, and youth and women’s exchanges.

The province has supported the training of Lao officials via Vietnamese-language and administrative skills courses, while providing scholarships for Lao students studying locally. In addition, bilateral tourism promotion has been strengthened, opening new avenues for sustainable economic and cultural cooperation along the border.

Looking ahead, Lai Chau aims to become a model of cross-border cultural exchange, serving as a bridge that brings together the peoples of Vietnam, China and Laos, thereby contributing to a border region of peace, friendship and sustainable development./.