Kotler Awards 2024:Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex honored as “Impactful Destination”

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, was recently honored as "Impactful Destination" at the prestigious Kotler Awards 2024. This is a well-deserved recognition of the efforts to build Ninh Binh province's tourism brand, with Trang An at its core. The honor also acknowledges the significant contributions that Trang An has made to the sustainable development of tourism and the livelihoods of the local community.