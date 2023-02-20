Korean musician brings Vietnamese beauty to the world

First arriving in Vietnam in 2018, Kwon fell in love with the “S-shape” nation right at first sight, and started to nurture the idea of using his musical knowledge and skills that he acquired during his years of studying in the RoK and Italy to make musical works to show his love for Vietnam and introduce its beauty to the world.



To date, Kwon has presented nearly 10 works on Vietnam, including “Go Vietnam Go Go”, “Cha Ca or Peace”, and “Remember”.



Particularly, the song “Vietnam”, composed by Joseph Kwon in 2021, became a prominent topic on domestic media with more than 50 times broadcast on various Vietnam television channels.



In 2022, Kwon left strong impression on music lovers and the media of Vietnam and the RoK with two MVs “Waiting for you, 5,000 years” and “Butterfly flakes,” which were filmed from May 17 to July 12, 2022 at famous destinations of Vietnam such as Cuc Phuong National Park, Trang An, Tam Chuc, Ba Be Lake, Ha Long Bay, Ho Chi Minh City, Mui Ne, Sa Pa, Da Nang, Hoi An Ancient Town to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations.



With large numbers of followers of his Facebook page, Youtube channel and Tiktok account, the musician is working to build a musical bridge connecting Vietnam and people in his homeland and the whole world.



He said he hopes through his music, many of his friends will get to know Vietnam as a beautiful and attractive destination, and come to Vietnam to enjoy the cultural identity and hospitality of the country.



“I still want to live and stick with this place for as long as possible,” he stated./.