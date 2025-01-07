Korean media praises Vietnam’s victory in ASEAN Cup 2024

People celebrate the victory of of the Vietnamese men's national football team in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The Republic of Korea (RoK)'s media has praised the spectacular victory of the Vietnamese men's national football team in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

In a thrilling second leg of the final that took place on January 5 evening in Thailand, the Vietnamese team led by Korean coach Kim Sang Sik won a nail-biting match 3-2 against Thailand, thereby claiming the title with an aggregate score of 5-3 over two legs.

This victory marked a strong return for Vietnamese football at the pinnacle of Southeast Asia, under the guidance of another Korean coach, continuing the legacy left by coach Park Hang Seo.

Immediately after the referee blew the final whistle, millions of Vietnamese people flooded the streets to celebrate the victory.

The RoK's Yonhap News Agency described the scene in major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang as waves of people flooded the streets, waving red and yellow flags, chanting “Vietnam vo dich!” [Vietnam is the champions].

The images of Vietnamese people sharing in the joy of victory reminded Yonhap of the celebratory atmosphere in the RoK during the 2002 World Cup.

Meanwhile, KBS emphasised that from children and adults to the elderly, everyone joined the crowds, accompanied by the sounds of horns, drums, and congratulatory messages echoing throughout the streets.

Many major newspapers in the RoK such as Joongang Ilbo, Meil Kyungjae, and Munhwa Ilbo, not only reported on the victory but also praised coach Kim Sang Sik. They noted that his flexible tactical adjustments helped the Vietnamese team overcome difficult moments in the match.

Yonhap quoted a fan from Hanoi that “I am proud of my national team. Under the leadership of Korean coach Park Hang Seo and now coach Kim Sang Sik, the team has shown an excellent fighting spirit. Coach Kim's brilliant tactics were the decisive factor in our victory.”

On this special night, the celebratory atmosphere in Vietnam was also supported by traffic police. Although the early days of the new year usually see strict traffic control, on the evening of January 5, police shared the joy of victory by managing traffic to create conditions for people to celebrate.

The presence of coach Kim Sang Sik and the legacy from coach Park Hang Seo has created a special bond between Vietnamese football and the RoK. The sight of Vietnamese fans waving Korean flags during the victory celebration is a testament to the affection and respect that the Vietnamese people have for the Korean coaches./.