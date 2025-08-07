Korean media names Da Nang among top summer 2025 destinations

Sun World Ba Na Hills stands out as a must-visit destination for Korean travellers.

Da Nang stands as the sole Vietnamese destination to secure a place among the most favoured international travel spots for tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in summer 2025, particularly attracting young travellers with its compelling experiences and affordable pricing.



The RoK’s leading daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo recently reported on the ranking of international destinations most favoured by Korean travellers for summer 2025. The data was sourced from Tripbtoz, a travel experience platform targeting young Korean consumers, based on over 32,000 searches and travel service bookings by users during June and July.



In this ranking, Tokyo (Japan) continues to hold the top position, while Sapporo (Japan) climbed to second place thanks to its pleasant climate and summer festivals. Paris (France) secured third place due to its cultural attractions and culinary appeal. Notably, Da Nang—Vietnam's only representative—made its debut at the fourth place, surpassing many renowned regional cities, including Singapore, which ranked fifth.



Golden Bridge – an iconic tourism symbol and one of the most popular attractions among Korean visitors in Da Nang.

According to the Korean newspaper, Da Nang's appeal stems from its numerous outstanding tourist attractions, particularly My Khe Beach, Sun World Ba Na Hills resort, and the ancient town of Hoi An. Additionally, Da Nang tourism is renowned for its affordability, especially attractive to young travellers and couples.



Located at an elevation of 1,414 metres above sea level, Sun World Ba Na Hills resort is among the attractions recording an "overwhelming" number of Korean visitors compared to other international markets. In the first six months of this year, the resort welcomed nearly 500,000 Korean visitors, accounting for approximately 60% of Korean tourists visiting Da Nang—meaning that for every 10 Korean visitors to Da Nang, six visit Ba Na Hills.



InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort – a world-class resort on the Son Tra Peninsula.

The reason Korean visitors are so drawn to Ba Na Hills is the numerous experiences that cater perfectly to Korean preferences. They appreciate the atmosphere of a quaint European town and are particularly interested in locations that receive high ratings on Instagram. Notably, Korean tourists also regard the Golden Bridge as one of Vietnam's iconic tourism symbols. Additionally, Ba Na's captivating shows throughout both day and night, such as the Afterglow cabaret performance, along with tours and beer tasting at Sun KraftBeer brewed right atop the mountain, are among the reasons Korean visitors are enchanted by Ba Na.



"Coming to Da Nang without visiting Ba Na Hills would be such a shame. This place offers many experiences for young travellers like us. We can spend the entire day here, drinking beer, eating sausages, and exploring beautiful photo spots. The cool weather is completely different from the foot of the mountain," said tourist Baek Choi Hyun from Jeollabuk province, the RoK.



Ba Na Hills Golf Club is highly rated by Korean visitors.

Beyond Ba Na Hills, Da Nang offers numerous attractions that appeal to Korean tourists in the city centre, including the Dragon Bridge, Love Bridge, and Han Market. For those seeking panoramic city views, visitors can choose Novotel Danang Premier Han River, where all balconies offer sweeping views of the Han River. Alternatively, for beachfront accommodation, Premier Village Danang on My An Beach or the luxury resort isolated from the world on Son Tra Peninsula – InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort – are suitable options. Furthermore, catering to the Korean market's passion for golf, Da Nang boasts numerous internationally-standard golf courses, including the 18-hole Ba Na Hills Golf Club designed by Luke Donald, former world number one golfer.



Specifically, all tourists returning to Da Nang for the second time and visiting Sun World Ba Na Hills will receive complimentary priority access service tickets (WOW Pass Silver) valued at 300,000 VND per ticket, plus lunch buffet tickets worth 380,000 VND per adult (or 240,000 VND per child). This programme runs from August 1 through December 31, 2025, exclusively for Korean travellers who have returned to Da Nang at least once. Customers need only present their passport showing entry stamps at Da Nang Airport at least twice from 2020 to present to enjoy attractive dual promotional benefits.



This is a first-of-its-kind promotional programme with the message "New Ba Na – New Experiences," designed not only to demonstrate the complex's spirit of gratitude but also to introduce a refreshed Ba Na with many captivating and attractive experiences for Korean guests returning to Da Nang.



Da Nang offers complimentary 'Wow Pass' and lunch buffet to all returning Korean tourists.

Recent rankings based on data from Kyowon Tour Travel Easy show that Da Nang, alongside Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, helped Vietnam secure second place among international destinations favoured by Korean family tourists.



According to information from Da Nang's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the RoK is currently one of the key international markets for the local tourism industry. In the first six months of 2025, the city welcomed approximately 2.27 million Korean tourist arrivals, recording an impressive growth of 147% compared to the same period last year./.