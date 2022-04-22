Making news
Korean Cultural Days held in Quang Nam
The event, jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, the RoK Embassy and the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam, forms part of the activities within the 2022 National Tourism Year with Quang Nam province as the host.
Since 2017, Quang Nam's Hoi An ancient town, recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site, has been chosen to host Korean Cultural Days.
The highlight of this year’s event is the traditional costume show promoting Ao Dai of Vietnam and Hanbok of the RoK, slated for April 22 night.
There will be a market fair, folk games and other cultural activities on April 22 and 23, along with a taekwondo performance and Kpop dance staged by local students.
Hoi An has also organised tours around the ancient town, craft villages and tourist destinations in the locality to promote its history and culture to domestic and foreign visitors.
The event will last until April 23.
Recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site in 1999, the town is a warren of ancient temples, houses and shops built around a number of canals.
Hoi An was voted one of the “10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth” by over 232 million people one leading digital travel platform Booking.com, which was announced at the 10th annual Traveller Review Award 2022.
It has also maintained its position as one of the world’s 13 most romantic destinations, as selected by CNN./.