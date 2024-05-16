Making news
Kon Tum’s ethnic-inhabited areas get facelift
The life quality of ethnic minority groups, which make up 55% of the population of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, has improved in recent years, with many households getting rid of poverty, thanks to policies of the Party and State and the engagement of the locality’s entire political system.
Like most ethnic minority communities in Kon Tum, in the past, those in Ho Moong commune of Sa Thay district used to depend mainly on hillside farming, so their lives were backward and insufficient. Thanks to investment from national target programmes and the drastic engagement of local authorities, the commune has got a facelift, with roads upgraded, national grid electricity reaching every household, and education bettered.
Implementing the campaign on changing the mindset and working methods to help ethnic minorities get rid of poverty sustainably, local authorities have actively mobilised people to convert ineffective cassava growing areas into those for coffee, rubber, and fruit trees to increase income.
A Kuong, a reputable person in Dak Wok village, shared that practical policies of the Party and State have greatly benefited the ethnic minority community in the locality. The commune’s poverty rate has decreased to less than 10%, and average per capita income has reached 42 million VND (1,650 USD) a year.
In Sa Thay district, 100% of the roads connecting communes and town with the district centre have been paved, all local households have gained access to electricity, and all communes and town have had standard medical stations. The number of poor households has been reduced to 1,025, or 6.99%.
Vice Chairman of the district People's Committee Ro Cham Lan said that to continue improving the life of ethnic minorities, the district focuses on effectively implementing national target programmes, especially the one on socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021 – 2030 period.
It has paid attention to solving the shortage of residential land, housing, production land, and water supply; developing agricultural and forestry production to promote the potential and strengths of localities; and stepping up the transfer of science and technology and the application of scientific and technological advances to improve productivity, quality, and value of products for families in ethnic minority areas.
The district continues to develop education and training, improve the quality of human resources to meet labour needs and create jobs; and preserve and promote fine traditional cultural values of ethnic minorities in association with tourism development, especially community-based tourism./.