Kon Tum outlines roadmap to upgrade border gates with Laos, Cambodia

Bo Y International Border Gate of Kon Tum province is located on the borderline with Laos. (Photo: VNA)

The People’s Committee of the Central Highland province of Kon Tum has approved a plan to implement the Prime Minister-approved planning of border gates along Vietnam's borderlines with Laos and Cambodia in the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050.

The plan looks to comprehensively and effectively carry out measures to open the auxiliary border gate pairs of Dak Koi (Kon Tum) - Kon Tuyneak (Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province) and Ho Le (Kon Tum) - Border Police Station 505 (Ratanakiri) during 2024 - 2030. It also aims to upgrade the Dak Long (Kon Tum) - Van Tat (Laos' Attapeu province) auxiliary border gates into main ones.

The province is set to upgrade Bo Y International Border Gate by 2030 so as to help boost local socio-economic development and build a Vietnam - Laos border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

By 2050, it will continue improving infrastructure at Bo Y International Border Gate, upgrade the Dak Long - Van Tat border gates into international facilities, and build a smart border gate system along the borderlines with Attapeu and Sekong provinces of Laos, as well as with Ratanakiri province of Cambodia.

The auxiliary border gate pairs of Dak Blo (Kon Tum) - Dak Bar (Laos' Sekong), Dak Koi - Kon Tuyneak, and Ho Le - Border Police Station 505 are expected to become main ones under the plan./.