Kon Tum - Ngoc Linh Ginseng Festival to be held biennially

The event will feature a variety of activities, including domestic and international seminars on the value of Ngoc Linh ginseng, an exhibition showcasing Ngoc Linh ginseng plants and other medicinal herbs related to tourism development and lives of local ethnic communities.



It will also include a writing and short video competition about the plant, and displays of unique tourism products associated with Ngoc Linh ginseng and other One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, and various cultural and sport events.

Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis, or Vietnamese ginseng), a rare medical root containing 52 saponin compounds helpful to health, was found on Ngoc Linh Mountain on the boundary between Kon Tum and Quang Nam provinces in the late 1960s.



Besides saponin, Ngoc Linh ginseng contains 17 amino acids, 20 trace minerals and 0.1 percent of attar. Ginseng promotes anti-stress and anti-aging. It also helps improve immunity, enhances liver functions, and lowers cholesterol. It also works well with antibiotics and diabetes medications.

One of the world’s most precious, ginseng was approved as a national product under the Prime Minister’s Decision 787/QD-TTg dated June 5, 2017.

By 2030, Kon Tum is expected to become one of the three provinces with the biggest Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation area./.