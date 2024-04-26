Making news
Kon Tum culinary contest honours 120 dishes from local ginseng
An international culinary contest opened in Tu Mo Rong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on April 25 set a record by making 120 dishes using bastard ginseng (codonopsis tangshen), a medicinal plant grown in the locality.
Hosted by the People’s Committee of Tu Mo Rong district, the two-day event is expected to contribute to promoting the cultivation of the medicinal plant, thus preserving cultural heritage, and creating more livelihoods for the local Xo Dang ethnic minority community.
The competition attracted 21 teams, including 11 squads from communes and cooperatives in the district and 10 others from Laos, China, Switzerland, and domestic culinary associations and clubs.
Vo Trung Manh, Chairman of the Tu Mo Rong district People's Committee, said this is the second culinary competition featuring dishes made from medicinal ingredients the district has hosted, adding that this year's event is upgraded to an international contest.
Through this event, the locality hopes to widely introduce medicinal plants planted in Tu Mo Rong and their useful effects, he said.
The record affirmed the value, quality, and allure of the bastard ginseng of Tu Mo Rong compared to other ginsengs cultivated in other regions and localities, he noted.
Within the framework of the event, various other activities are being held, including a Gong festival, an art exhibition, an awarding ceremony for winning videos and clips in a contest to introduce tourism and culture of Tu Mo Rong, and a livestream contest on the international culinary contest.
In recent times, the local authorities have encouraged residents to switch from less efficient crops to ginseng cultivation and called on businesses to invest in this field. Currently, many businesses have engaged in partnerships with residents and established factories to produce products from ginseng./.