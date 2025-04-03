King and Queen of Belgium visit Hai Phong

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at a meeting with Hai Phong authorities (Photo: VNA)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and a high-level delegation from the European country engaged in a series of activities in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 2, as part of their ongoing state visit to Vietnam.



Hosting the royal guests, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung highlighted the flourishing friendship and cooperation between the city and the Belgian Embassy, as well as Belgian organisations and enterprises. He noted that the Dinh Vu Industrial Zone Joint Stock Company is the first and largest collaborative project between a consortium of Belgian companies and Hai Phong. This project has played a significant role in enhancing industrial infrastructure and attracting investment to the city, serving as a symbol of successful cooperation between Belgium and Vietnam, particularly with Hai Phong.



Tung said the Vietnamese Government has approved the establishment of the city’s southern coastal economic zone, covering approximately 20,000 hectares and following a green growth model. It will include a free trade zone with special incentives and policies, along with other key features.



He expressed his hope that the King and Queen will continue to support the development of ties between Hai Phong, Vietnam, and Belgium.



He encouraged Belgian businesses to explore investment opportunities in the port city, notably in prioritised sectors such as green development and logistics, and assured that the authorities will create the most favourable conditions for investors to conduct fact-finding trips, assess the local investment climate, and seek business, trade, and tourism opportunities.



The King pledged to continue efforts to further strengthen cooperation with Hai Phong following his visit, and expressed his wish for the city’s continued success.



Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region Rudi Vervoort tests a Vinfast car at its manufacturing plant in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

While in the locality, the monarchs also toured Cat Ba island, the VinFast automobile manufacturing plant, and Deep C industrial complex./.