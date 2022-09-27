Making news
Kien Giang to build pipeline network to supply water for 8,000 households
Construction will begin in 2023 to 2025.
The project is a part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s programme to supply clean water to areas with limited water access or affected by salt intrusion.
It aims to solve the lack of domestic water supply, especially in the dry season, for about 8,000 households in areas affected by saltwater intrusion, coastal areas and islands in seven districts of Kien Giang province, and reduce diseases caused by usage of unsanitary water.
The project will have 118 kilometres of pipe, and the pipe diameters will be 63-160mm. Water meters and accompanying accessories for households will be installed.
Total investment will be around 74 billion VND (3.1 million USD).
In 2021, the province built more rural water supply stations, and upgraded some of the existing ones.
Locals are recommended to use water sparingly and actively store water, especially in the dry season, to ensure a stable source of clean water for daily life.
Around 63% of Kien Giang locals have access to clean water.
Currently, there are a total of 54 water supply stations and four large-scale reservoirs in the whole province./.