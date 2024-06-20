Kien Giang pushing back illegal fishing

A raft of solutions have been put in place in Kien Giang province to fight illegal fishing. (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is ramping up efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to contribute to having the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning lifted.



Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Mai Van Huynh said it has disseminated Directive No. 32- CT/TW dated April 10, 2024, of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing the Party’s leadership in the IUU fishing combat and ensuring the fisheries sector’s sustainable development.

A raft of solutions have been put in place to fight illegal fishing, such as intensifying the communications work, and strengthening connectivity between competent forces and localities in this regard, he continued.

At the same time, the province has implemented solutions concertedly to raise State management capacity and decentralisation in the combat, firstly focusing on reviewing fishing boats and inspecting their registration and installation of vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices.

Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Huu Toan said the agency has asked boat owners to register and update information on the national fisheries database (VNFishbase), completely handled violations of fishing regulations, and monitored all fishing vessels operating outside the province, as well as those from other provinces operating within its waters.

Apart from coordinating with competent forces, the province has worked to raise the efficiency of international cooperation in the fight.

In the first months of this year, competent forces in Kien Giang inspected 1,288 fishing boats at Tac Cau Port in Chau Thanh district, and imposed penalties worth over 3.1 million VND (121,788 USD)./.