Kien Giang province strictly handles violations of fishing regulations
The administrative fine has been imposed in line with the Government’s Decree No. 42/2019/ND-CP dated May 16, 2019 on the handling of wrongdoings in the fishery sector.
Le Thanh Dung, born in 1980 and a native in Vinh Hoa Hiep commune, Chau Thanh district, concealed evidence of his violations of regulations on the exploitation and protection of aquatic resources, and removed vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment on nine fishing boats without supervision of relevant sides. He also did not observe the regulation on fishing boat registration.
Apart from the fine, the People’s Committee also revoked practising certificates of some captains of the above-said fishing vessels.
The provincial Steering Committee for Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Prevention and Control reported that competent forces fined two captains 58 million VND each for removing the VMS devices and putting them at a sea fish farm. The owner of the farm was also fined.
The Border Guard Command of Kien Giang has also completed the dossier on the administrative penalty on a case with three fishing boats involved, under which Nguyen Hong Em, owner of two of the boats, got a fine of 379.5 million VND, and Nguyen Van Hai, the other owner, received a penalty of 65 million VND.
The High Command of Naval Zone 4 detected a fishing boat that was carried 21 VMS devices of other boats and handed it over to the People’s Committee for handling.
In the first quarter of this year, competent forces in the province found nearly 900 fishing boats losing signals while operating at sea, resumed contacts with 837 others, and imposed administrative fines on nine cases./.