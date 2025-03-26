Kien Giang province sees 66.5% surge in int’l tourist arrivals

Phu Quoc remains the top attraction, drawing more than 2 million visitors. (Photo: VNA)

The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed over 3.1 million tourists in the first quarter of 2025, achieving 28.4% of this year's target and marking a 13.7% increase from 2024.

The province's tourism revenue soared by 79.4% to over 13.04 trillion VND (508.68 million USD), the provincial Department of Tourism has reported.

Accordingly, Phu Quoc remained the top attraction, drawing more than 2 million visitors, including 474,468 international tourists, marking a 66.5% year-on-year rise. To sustain growth, the province is enhancing tourism promotion, expanding new travel services, and developing unique attractions.

Director of the department Bui Quoc Thai said it is working with relevant authorities and organisations to implement tourism stimulus measures while strengthening cooperation with provinces and cities nationwide to promote tourism development.

Kien Giang is also strengthening tourism ties with domestic and international partners, exploring new maritime transport routes to Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

As the province is preparing to host the APEC 2027 High-Level Week in Phu Quoc, major infrastructure upgrades are being carried out, aiming to boost Kien Giang’s global appeal while ensuring sustainable tourism growth./.