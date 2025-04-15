Making news
Kien Giang intensifies fight against IUU fishing to have EC’s “yellow card” removed
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is ramping up efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing as it prepares for the European Commission (EC)'s fifth inspection round.
Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Le Huu Toan said that competent agencies have been directed to identify fishing vessels operating without registration, technical safety certificates, fishing permits, and vessel monitoring system (VMS). Boats without proper documents are not allowed to set sail.
Kien Giang is accelerating the registration process for eligible vessels while working to ensure that all vessel information is accurately updated to the national fisheries database (VNfishbase) in a timely and consistent way.
The province has also mandated that all fishing vessels operating in fishing grounds must display their registration numbers and vessel markings according to regulations. Weekly lists of vessels at high risk of IUU violations must be uploaded to the database, allowing law enforcement agencies to conduct appropriate inspections and enforcement actions.
The border guard has been ordered to verify that 100% of vessels departing for fishing activities comply with all regulations, particularly regarding VMS implementation, while collaborating with port authorities to monitor vessels entering and leaving ports, checking fishing logbooks, and transshipment records, among others.
Meanwhile, the provincial police force has coordinated with competent sides to investigate and handle individuals and organisations that broker illegal fishing operations in foreign waters.
Besides, due attention has been given to the communications work to raise public awareness about IUU fishing prevention.
After 6-7 months without any vessels violating foreign waters, Kien Giang recorded one case in Quarter 1, with two additional cases under investigation.
According to the province's steering committee for IUU fishing prevention, 33 vessels remain inactive without installed tracking devices. In Quarter 1, the province received 60 notifications of connection signal loss at sea and six warnings about eight vessels crossing into unauthorised fishing zones. Officials have contacted these vessel owners and captains for further investigation./.