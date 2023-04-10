Khmer people in Bac Lieu celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay

Officials of the southern Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu held a gathering on April 10 with representatives of Khmer people in the province to offer greetings on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay, one of the most important traditional festivals of the Khmer ethnics.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu wished the local Khmer people a happy festival and prosperous year ahead and highlighted the improvements in the material and spiritual life of the Khmer community, who account for 7.6% of the province's population.

He expressed his hope that Khmer monks and people continue to promote the tradition of great solidarity; follow the guidelines and policies of the Party and State; actively participate in patriotic emulation movements while preserving and promoting their ethnic cultural identity, enriching the cultural and spiritual life of the community.

Most Venerable Tang Sa Vong, head monk of Buppharam pagoda, said under the leadership of the Party and the State, the Doi Moi (Renewal) process has fueled socio-economic development in the province, bringing about remarkable changes in the life of the people in general and Khmer ethnic people in particular.

On the occasion, provincial officials presented gifts to monks representing 22 Khmer pagodas in the province and 20 scholarships to students in disadvantaged circumstances.

Bac Lieu is home to nearly 17,000 Khmer households with 73,600 people, making up more than 7.6% of the local population, who live mainly in Bac Lieu city and a number of communes and towns in Vinh Loi and Hong Dan districts./.