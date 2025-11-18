Khanh Hoa takes highest-level measures in response to severe flooding

Floodwaters rose rapidly, reaching their peak on the afternoon of November 17, causing widespread inundation in areas along the Cai River. (Photo: VNA)

In response to the complex and unpredictable flooding reported across Khanh Hoa province, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nghiem Xuan Thanh on November 17 examined vulnerable areas and instructed local authorities to take the highest-level flood prevention measures.

In Dien Dien commune, floodwaters began rising rapidly from 13:00 on November 17, inundating 10 villages, six of which were at risk of isolation. Relevant forces deployed canoes to evacuate residents and urge households to move to safer locations. By the same day's evening, 20 households in Village 1 were fully cut off by high floodwaters. Local authorities were making every effort to reach the affected families and ensure their relocation to safety during the night.

A resident described the water level rose very quickly and floodwaters surged into houses within a short period. Early warnings from local authorities enabled locals to harvest their vegetables, lift belongings to higher ground, and evacuate family members to a safer place.

Authorities visit residents in flood-hit Dien Dien commune on November 17 evening. (Photo: VNA)

At the Dien Dien commune police headquarters, where evacuated residents were taking temporary shelter, Thanh met affected families, offering encouragement and requesting local authorities to ensure adequate supplies of food and necessities. He also urged them to prepare for the possibility of further rising water and to adamantly relocate all households in high-risk zones.

As of the evening of November 17, water levels at the Dien Phu station were measured at 0.18 metres above Alarm Level 3, while other monitoring stations reported water levels dropping to below Alarm Levels 1 and 2. Over the next 24 hours, water levels on most rivers in the south-central province are expected to continue falling below Alarm Level 1. However, on the Dinh River in Ninh Hoa ward, water levels are rising slowly and are forecast to peak within the next three to six hours.

Nguyen Duy Quang, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said floodwaters on rivers across Khanh Hoa have reached their peak, causing flooding in many areas. Combined with rising tides on the evening of November 17, drainage into the sea remained difficult, resulting in slower water recession.

In Bac Nha Trang ward, floodwaters in the vicinity of Vinh Phuong Bridge swept away a man who was returning home when he encountered fast-moving floodwater and was carried away. As of late evening, search efforts had yet to locate the missing person due to strong currents. Local authorities have set up checkpoints at high-risk locations to prevent residents from passing through flooded areas.

Between November 16 and 17, heavy rains and flooding wreaked havoc in Khanh Hoa, including landslides and rising floodwaters. Notably, seven fatalities and two missing persons have been reported while several others injured./.