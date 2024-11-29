Khanh Hoa takes drastic measures against IUU fishing

State President Luong Cuong (R) and visiting Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni in Hanoi on November 28. (Photo: VNA)



The south-central province of Khanh Hoa has been implementing robust measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



The province is committed to cracking down on all "three Nos" vessels - those lacking proper registration, fishing licenses, and inspection certifications.

Consequently, authorities at fishing ports in Nha Trang city, home to over 1,400 fishing vessels - the largest fleet in Khanh Hoa, have intensified their control over vessels entering and leaving ports.



Kiosks have been set up at almost ports for fishermen to install the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) that monitors and ensures transparency and legality in certifying the origin of domestically-caught fish.



Nguyen Van Ba, head of the Hon Ro Fishing Port Management Board, noted that local fishermen now have a better understanding of the Law on Fisheries, adding they have voluntarily reported their activities upon traversing ports. The port management board has closely collaborated with other relevant forces in the communications work.



Khanh Hoa is taking the lead nationwide in implementing the eCDT system. So far, local authorities have licensed over 197 accounts on the eCDT platform and have guided hundreds of vessel owners in installing the application.



Lieutenant Colonel Vu Van Hung, head of the Cam Ranh Border Guard Station, reported positive results in managing fishing vessels in Cam Ranh city, saying competent forces have regularly conducted outreach activities and maintained strict supervisions over the operations of vessels.



Since the beginning of this year, 44 vessels at Da Bac fishing port in Cam Ranh have been found to have lost their Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) connections, with two vessels disconnected for over 10 days. Authorities have also imposed fines on eight others for their violations of fishing regulations.



The People’s Committees of districts, towns, and cities in Khanh Hoa have been instructed to monitor the locations and operations of vessels, enhance the eCDT system, strengthen patrols and controls at sea, and promptly detect and address cases of violations./.