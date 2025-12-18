Making news
Khanh Hoa safely disposes 150kg MK81 bomb
The Khanh Hoa provincial Military Command on December 17 successfully disposed of an MK81 bomb weighing more than 150kg, ensuring absolute safety for local residents and property.
The operation involved sapper units of the provincial Military Command in coordination with officers and soldiers from the Zone 2 - Dien Khanh Civil Defence Command. The disposal process was conducted in a strict, methodical manner and in full compliance with technical and safety procedures, minimising any impact on the surrounding area and residents’ daily lives.
The bomb was discovered after recent historic flooding in Khanh Hoa province eroded layers of sand, exposing the ordnance on the premises of a household in Khanh Vinh commune. Upon discovery, local residents promptly reported it to local authorities and military units.
Following the report, the provincial Military Command immediately established a security cordon around the site, organised the evacuation of residents from the danger zone, and deployed sapper forces to safely dispose of the bomb in accordance with regulations.
The successful disposal not only ensured the safety of local residents and their property but also demonstrated the strong sense of responsibility, professional expertise, and proactive spirit of Khanh Hoa’s armed forces in addressing post-war remnants and responding to natural disasters, thereby contributing to the maintenance of security and public order in the locality./.