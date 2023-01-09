Making news
Khanh Hoa focuses on tourism attraction plan for 2023
The provincial Department of Tourism has announced plans to boost the province's tourism market and make the most of the coming year.
The provincial tourism industry saw a huge decrease in visitors due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the province was among the first localities to re-open for tourists and become a locality with the fastest tourism recovery in the country.
The province has since welcomed 2.5 million visitors, of which more than 155,540 were foreign visitors. Total revenue from tourism is estimated at over 10 billion VND, 170% higher than planned.
The department’s director Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, said this year, the tourism industry aims to attract 500,000 international visitors.
This number is quite modest compared to the industry’s goals before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Thanh said the tourism industry had prepared special events and promotion programmes to attract tourists.
At the beginning of this year, the province launched special tour packages to welcome the return of international visitors during the New Year holiday; 120 foreign tourists from Incheon (the Republic of Korea) landed at Cam Ranh International Airport to start their tour in Khanh Hoa province.
Local leaders and representatives from departments and sectors welcomed the passengers.
Hwichan Jang, a tourist from the RoK, said it was the first time he and his family came to Vietnam.
He was happy to be warmly welcomed with flowers and gifts.
“We hope to have a wonderful New Year holiday in Vietnam,” he said.
Khanh Hoa is also a popular destination for international tourists from Eastern Europe and Central Asia. On the first day of this year, 180 tourists from Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan landed at Cam Ranh International Airport.
This is a positive signal for Vietnam to promote its image to the world and fully tap potential markets.
Alxeander Avery said travel agencies in his country highly recommend Vietnam due to its beautiful scenery, hospitality, good weather and good food.
He carefully researched Vietnam before arriving here.
"As my first time coming to Vietnam, I’m expecting the trip will bring me experiences and understanding about the country,” he said.
The department's reports showed that the province received 355,200 tourists in the first three days of this year. The average room capacity reached over 63%, mainly in four or five-star hotels along beaches in Cam Ranh city and Nha Trang city.
Thanh said special tour packages are the first activities to welcome back foreign visitors to Vietnam this year.
The province will continue to welcome more international flights and diversify tourism products to lure international tourists in the coming time.
According to the provincial Party Committee's action programme, tourism is a spearhead economic sector in the 2021-25 period. The province targets to attract 11 million visitors, including five million international visitors, by 2025.
By 2030, the number of tourists will reach 15.4 million, of which more than eight million are international visitors.
Thanh said the department would continue to promote tourism activities by developing mechanisms and policies related to tourism, applying information technology and training local human resources for tourism development.
The tourism industry will cooperate with businesses to launch stimulus tour packages, which feature typical tourism products of the province.
Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa Tourism Association Pham Minh Nhut said to attract international visitors, the province should give priority to developing tourism products and facilities.
Each tourist market has its own characteristics, so it is necessary to consider tourists' habits, spirituality, and cuisine to develop suitable products and services in the province, he added./.