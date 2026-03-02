Khanh Hoa boosts grassroots outreach ahead of election

A Raglai resident in Bac Ai Tay commune, Khanh Hoa province, reviews the publicised voter list at the commune People’s Committee headquarters. Photo: VNA

Authorities in Khanh Hoa province are intensifying grassroots communications efforts to ensure election information reaches all communities, reinforcing voter awareness and sense of responsibility while securing thorough preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Across the province, proactive and community-based approaches are helping disseminate election information widely, contributing to a safe, transparent and regulation-compliant election.

In remote and sparsely populated areas such as Bac Ai Tay commune, local Party committees, authorities and grassroots forces have maintained regular and direct engagement with residents. The commune has 6,789 voters, more than 80% of whom belong to the Raglai ethnic group. Five constituencies and nine polling stations have been established in line with population distribution to facilitate voter participation.

Alongside infrastructure preparations, the commune has diversified communication channels, including local broadcasting systems, mobile loudspeakers, banners and posters, while integrating election information into village meetings and activities of Party cells and mass organisations.

Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyen, Chairwoman of the commune People’s Committee, said authorities had developed a detailed communication plan aligned with the election timeline. As many Raglai residents frequently work far from home or stay at field shelters, village heads and election teams have reviewed each household and individual to ensure residents returning home in the evenings receive full information and are able to vote on March 15.

In Ta Lot village, which has 483 voters, 87.4% of them ethnic minority people, communication efforts have incorporated culturally appropriate methods. Village head Kator Thi Hiep noted that multilingual communications have been combined with digital platforms such as Facebook and Zalo, along with infographics shared by village management boards and youth union members, to reach residents working away from home and elderly voters.

Raglai residents in Bac Ai Tay commune, Khanh Hoa province, access election information through press channels and social media platforms. Photo: VNA

Election outreach has also been adapted to coastal conditions where many residents spend extended periods at sea. In Dong Hai ward, home to 39,275 voters, including hundreds of vessel owners and offshore fishing crew members, the ward’s election committee has coordinated with police, border guards, fishing ports and neighbourhood groups to provide information on voting schedules, locations and voter rights and responsibilities.

Tran Ngoc Quang, Chairman of the Dong Hai ward People’s Committee, noted that fishermen are encouraged to arrange their schedules to return ashore for voting, while authorities review voter lists and work with vessel owners and captains to facilitate participation, aiming to ensure all eligible voters cast their ballots in accordance with regulations.

The provincial Election Steering Committee has established inspection teams to monitor grassroots preparations, urging localities to ensure adequate facilities and further strengthen communications to maximise voter participation.

All 65 communes, wards and special zones across Khanh Hoa have completed voter list compilation and posting of candidate biographies in line with legal requirements, while continuing updates where necessary.

In Truong Sa special zone, ballot boxes have been transported from the mainland to island polling stations by Brigade 146 under Naval Region 4 in coordination with the provincial Election Committee, with preparations largely finalised.

Voter meetings and campaign activities are being conducted in accordance with regulations. The provincial Department of Home Affairs has also organised training sessions focusing on voting procedures, vote counting and contingency response.

Khanh Hoa is set to elect 12 deputies to the 16th NA across four constituencies, along with 67 provincial People’s Council deputies and 1,392 commune-level deputies. A total of 1,123 polling stations have been approved province-wide, with all preparations in place for the Election Day on March 15./.