Key milestone reached in restoration of Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral

Two gold-plated crosses, weighing more than 800 kilogrammes in total, are installed atop the twin towers of the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon at a height of about 60 metres. Photo: VNA

A major milestone in the restoration of Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City was marked on March 19 with the installation of two gold-plated crosses, weighing more than 800 kilogrammes in total, atop the cathedral’s twin towers at a height of about 60 metres.



Attending the event were the Vatican's resident representative in Vietnam Marek Zalewski, and Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese Nguyen Nang.



According to Priest Ho Van Xuan, head of the church’s restoration committee, the newly crafted crosses were produced based on the original design of the 128-year-old crosses, which had deteriorated significantly and were no longer suitable for continued use.



The new crosses were manufactured by Belgium’s Monument Group using solid steel and finished with gold plating. Each cross measures 3.73 metres in height and 1.85 metres in width, and is coated with ultra-thin gold leaf from Italy’s Giusto Manetti to enhance durability and corrosion resistance. They are mounted on zinc pedestals shaped like stylised lilies, adding both structural support and symbolic value.



Priest Ho Van Xuan emphasised that the cross is a central symbol of faith, representing love and hope in Christianity. The successful installation not only marks a key technical achievement but also holds deep spiritual significance for the Catholic community.



The restoration work related to the crosses alone took more than three years, from the removal of the original structures in March 2023 to their reinstallation. Prior to the installation, the new crosses had been displayed inside the cathedral since December 2023 for public viewing.



Launched in 2017, the overall restoration project covers a wide range of works, including roof tiles, drainage systems, bell towers, interior and exterior structures, as well as the preservation of bells and musical instruments. Initially slated for completion in 2021, the project has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the technical challenges of heritage conservation, with completion now expected around 2027 or later.



Built in 1877 and inaugurated in 1880, the cathedral is a prominent architectural landmark blending Romanesque and Gothic styles. Notably, it had not undergone any major restoration for over a century prior to the current project./.