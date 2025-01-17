Kazakhstan's flag carrier to launch flights to Nha Trang

Kazakh tourists on Nha Trang's street (Photo: baokhanhhoa.vn)

Kazakhstan's national flag carrier Air Astana will operate flights from Almaty and Astana cities of the Central Asian nation to the resort city of Nha Trang in Vietnam's south central province of Khanh Hoa from March.

According to the airline's press service on January 17, with the arrival of the spring-summer season, Air Astana will replace its Phu Quoc route with services to Nha Trang.

Flights from Almaty to Nha Trang will commence on March 30 and will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From Astana, flights will begin on March 31 and will run on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the statement said.

Last year, Khanh Hoa welcomed over 10.6 million visitors, a 45.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Of these, international visitors hit over 4.5 million, marking an 89.3% rise year-on-year. Total revenue from tourism was estimated at 52.27 trillion VND (2.06 billion USD), up 53.9% from the previous year.

The locality aims to serve 11.8 million holidaymakers this year, of them 5.2 million international, and earm 60 trillion VND from the sector./.