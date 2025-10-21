Kate Festival 2025 spreads vibrant colors, unity of Cham people

A Cham girl performs a traditional dance to celebrate the opening of the Kate Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Kate Festival 2025 of the Cham Brahman community opened on October 20 in Ninh Phuoc district, Khanh Hoa province, celebrating the Cham people’s rich spiritual and cultural traditions.

The festival commenced with a solemn procession of the sacred costume of Goddess Po Inu Nagar, revered by the Cham as the Mother of the Land who taught them farming, weaving, and animal husbandry. The ritual brought together Cham communities from Huu Duc, Tan Duc, and Thanh Duc villages, along with Raglai ethnic representatives from Phuoc Ha commune.

In the afternoon, the rhythmic sounds of gongs and drums echoed across the village, signaling the start of the vibrant parade. Led by Brahman dignitaries, the procession featured flag bearers, performers, and hundreds of participants in traditional attire.

During a ceremonial stop, Raglai representatives symbolically handed over the sacred costume to Cham elders before the parade continued to the main stage for the official opening ceremony.

Local authorities delivered greetings and extended congratulations to the Cham community. The sacred items were later returned to the temple in Huu Duc village, marking the continuation of rituals and festive activities.

Throughout the celebration, visitors enjoyed graceful fan and water-balance dances, accompanied by the Paranung drums and Saranai flute, highlighting the Cham people's artistry, harmony, and deep pride in their heritage.

Brahman dignitaries of the Cham community lead the procession carrying the sacred costume during the Kate Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Local households began preparations weeks in advance, decorating their home, making offerings, weaving new garments, and rehearsing traditional dances. Each drumbeat and flute note fills the locals with pride and belonging. Kate is not only a time of worship but also a way to teach children their traditions.

Running from October 20 to 22, the festival’s main ceremony takes place on October 21 at three sacred Cham sites, Po Klong Garai tower, Po Rome tower, and Po Inu Nagar temple. Key rituals include the costume procession, tower-opening, statue bathing, clothing ceremony, and peace prayers, followed by cultural performances, traditional cuisine, and craft displays.

Recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017, the Kate Festival not only fulfills the spiritual needs of the Cham people but also stands as a vivid symbol of cultural preservation, strengthening community bonds and connecting Khanh Hoa’s heritage with both domestic and international visitors./.