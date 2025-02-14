K-pop girl group 2NE1 to perform two-night concert in HCM City

The Republic of Korea's girl group 2NE1. (Photo courtesy of YG Entertainment )

The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s girl group 2NE1 will hold two concerts on February 15-16 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Welcome Back Tour is the group's fourth tour, which started in October 2024.

According to Straitstimes, the group’s concerts have sparked a ticket-hunting frenzy across several Asian countries, driven by high demand and limited availability.

2NE1 is formed by YG Entertainment in 2009, featuringBom, CL, Dara and Minzy. The group is known for hits like Go Away, Fire, Lonely, I Am The Best, I Love You, and Come Back Home.

They became the first K-pop girl group to embark on a world tour and made their mark on the Billboard 200 chart with their album CRUSH.

Known for their musical experimentation, fashion, and stage presence, they are a leading figure of the Korean Wave and among the most influential K-pop girl groups of all time. 2NE1 was ranked by Billboard as the number one K-pop girl group of the decade in 2017.

In November 2016, the company announced the group's disbandment. However, they made a comeback in 2024, celebrating their 15th anniversary.

The concerts will take place on February 15 and 16 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, HCM City.

Ticket are on sale via this link./.