Judicial agencies must protect human rights and citizens' rights: State President

State President Luong Cuong speaks at a group discussion as part of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 8, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong stressed that the Law on the Organisation of People's Courts and the Law on the Organisation of People's Procuracies must comply with the Constitution, protect human rights and citizens' rights, and ensure the consistency and coherence of the legal system and judicial agencies.

Addressing a group discussion as part of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 8 afternoon the laws on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the two laws, President Cuong called on lawmakers to thoroughly review and make contributions to to refining the draft laws to meet new development requirements.

He highlighted that the country’s goal is to build a socialist rule-of-law State of the people, by the people, and for the people, which must be grounded on and uphold the Constitution and the law.

The revision of these laws aims to institutionalise the Party's policy of building a streamlined, strong, efficient, and effective apparatus, he noted, stressing the need to restructure judicial bodies to be truly close to the people, to protect their legitimate rights and interests, and to address existing shortcomings while meeting future development requirements.

President Cuong pointed out that within the current judicial system, there are still overlaps among investigation agencies, the procuracies, and the courts, as they sometimes hold differing views on the same case. He urged lawmakers to further study the organisational structure of these agencies.

The key issue is to ensure consistency and coherence in legal provisions concerning judicial bodies, and how to ensure these agencies operate independently, adhering solely to the Constitution and the law; and maintain close coordination among them, he stressed./.