Journalists honoured with book fair in HCM City

Held to honour the contributions of journalists and introduce their works to the public, the event marks the 98th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).



There are 291 books on display covering many topics, such as "Ho so lua" (The Fire File) by Lai Van Long, “Cheo the gioi bay gio con da den” (Hello to the World, I Am Here Now) by Le Quoc Minh, "Nhung ngon khoi ve troi" (Souls Return to the Sky) by Bui Phan Thao, and “Ca Nong chu du Truong Sa” (Ca Nong Travel Truong Sa) by Bui Tieu Quyen.



Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung said the fair was meant to enrich the city’s cultural space and promote the reading culture.



Several conferences will be held where 11 senior journalists will meet visitors and discuss their experiences.



According to the organisers, all the books on show will be donated to the Vietnam Press Museum and the journalism faculty, the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities.



It is being organised by the Vietnam Journalists Association, Vietnam Publishing Association, Department of Information and Communications, and HCM City Journalists Association.



The six-day event will run until June 22./.