Journalists’ club names top 10 sci-tech events of 2025

Viettel workers install a 5G base station. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists’ Club on December 19 unveiled its annual list of the top 10 outstanding science and technology events for 2025.



This year marks the 20th edition of the selection process, which drew input from reporters and editors specialising in science and technology coverage across national and local media outlets.



The events were chosen from categories including policy and mechanisms, applied science and technology, social sciences and humanities, and honours for distinguished scientists.



Politburo drives sci-tech breakthroughs with Resolution 57



On December 22, 2024, the Politburo issued Resolution 57-NQ/TW on making breakthroughs in science – technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. This resolution is viewed as a "revolution" in socio-economic development as it identifies science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation as a key growth driver. Throughout 2025, the entire political system has acted decisively to bring the resolution into action. On February 19, the National Assembly passed Resolution 193 on piloting special mechanisms and policies to accelerate advances in these areas. The Government earlier issued Resolution 03 on January 9, approving an action plan for implementing Resolution 57. Most recently, on June 12, the Prime Minister released a list designating 11 groups of strategic technologies that consist of 35 groups of strategic technology products.



New digital platform modernises sci-tech task management



On November 27, the Ministry of Science and Technology introduced a real-time online management system for science and technology tasks, developed by the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED). The platform represents a major upgrade in sci-tech administration, forming a crucial stepping stone for aligning Vietnam with data-driven governance, digital workflows and global standards.



UNESCO lists the craft of making Dong Ho folk paintings as heritage in need of urgent safeguarding



On December 9, UNESCO inscribed the craft of making Dong Ho folk woodblock printings from northern Bac Ninh province on its List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. The designation carries profound cultural importance for practitioners and the broader Vietnamese public.



Viettel High Tech gains global recognition in 5G Open RAN



In mid-October 2025, Gartner, a leading IT research and advisory firm, highlighted Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (Viettel High Tech) for its specialised expertise and leadership in commercialising 5G Open RAN base stations. The acknowledgment positions Vietnam among frontrunners in 5G technology. In Southeast Asia, Viettel is the sole company named by Gartner. Through collaboration between Viettel and Qualcomm, Vietnam has built a fully domestically mastered 5G ecosystem encompassing research, design, and manufacturing. Viettel also leads in deploying and validating commercial 5G Open RAN systems in real-world settings.



Landmark kidney auto-transplant surgery performed in Vietnam



In early October 2025, surgeons at the Central Military Hospital 108 conducted Vietnam's first surgery to remove a kidney affected by a vascular aneurysm, reconstruct its vessels ex vivo and auto-transplant it back into the patient, a procedure rare globally. The nearly four-hour operation featured a critical 30-minute window to preserve the organ during interrupted blood flow. Few international cases match the complexity of the vascular reconstruction. The technique expands treatment options for patients with severe kidney complications.



Miza honoured for green ESG and circular economy initiatives



At the ESG Vietnam Summit 2025 in Hanoi on June 27, the Miza JSC ranked among Vietnam's top 10 green ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) enterprises for 2025. The award recognises Miza's 15-year commitment to a circular economy model and advanced waste-treatment systems in the paper industry. On December 16, Miza won the Human Act Prize 2025 in the "Action for the Community" category for its paper-sector circular economy model.



French Legion of Honour awarded to Professors Tran Thanh Van and Le Kim Ngoc



On October 3, physicist Prof. Tran Thanh Van and his spouse, biologist Prof. Le Kim Ngoc, received the Officer rank of National Order of the Legion of Honour, one of France's highest distinctions.



Prof. Ngoc is renowned for her pioneering "thin cell layer" technique in modern plant biotechnology.



In 1993, Prof. Van established the Rencontres du Vietnam scientific association to support Vietnam's science and education sectors. In 2013, he founded and funded the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon, bridging Asian researchers with the global scientific community. Since opening, the ICISE has hosted nearly 200 high-level international events and over 45 specialised schools, drawing about 12,000 scientists from 40 countries and territories. Through Prof. Van's networks, 19 Nobel laureates and winners of Fields Medal, Kavli Prize, Shaw Prize and Dirac Medal have visited Quy Nhon to engage with Vietnam's scientific community.



Russian Academy elects VAST President Chau Van Minh as full member



In late May, the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) elected Prof. Chau Van Minh, President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), as a full member during its plenary session. Prof. Minh is a leading expert in natural compound biochemistry, with nearly 500 publications and over 40 patents and utility solutions. Since 2008 as VAST President, he has led major national sci-tech programmes and advanced Vietnam-Russia cooperation in fundamental research and talent development.



Vietnam masters advanced DNA identification technology



The DNA Forensic Centre at VAST's Institute of Biology achieved a domestic breakthrough by researching, developing and deploying DNA identification technology using single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) markers via next-generation sequencing (NGS). The method determines kinship through paternal and maternal lines up to the fourth or fifth generation, ideally suited for identifying Vietnam's martyrs' remains, often aged 50-70 years.



Hanoi hosts signing of UN Convention against Cybercrime



PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press conference on the convention signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The signing ceremony for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime took place in Hanoi on October 25-26, advancing global efforts to establish an international legal framework for cybersecurity, justice and human rights in the digital era. The multilateral treaty signing event attracted delegates from over 110 countries, co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong. It highlighted Vietnam as the first Southeast Asian nation to host the opening for signature of a UN global convention. Beyond diplomatic and security significance, the signing underscored Vietnam's expertise in information technology, cybersecurity and information security./.