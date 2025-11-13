Jordan’s King pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein lays a wreath and paý tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on November 13 as part of his official visit to Vietnam.

The King and his entourage also laid a wreath at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street in Ba Dinh ward.

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein leads a delegation to visit Ho Chi Minh mausoleum on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

Le Khanh Hai, member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Office, joined the event.

Earlier the same day, King Abdullah II and Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the Vietnam–Jordan Business Forum in Hanoi./.