Jordanian House Speaker visits Vietnam Military History Museum

Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi visits the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi on February 4 morning. Photo: VNA

The speaker was briefed on six exhibition themes, which highlight key stages in Vietnam’s struggle to safeguard national independence (939–1858); resistance against French colonialism to regain independence (1858–1945); the resistance war against the French (1945–1954); the resistance war against the US (1954–1975); and national construction and defence (1975–2024).



Established on July 17, 1956, the Vietnam Military History Museum is one of the country’s six national museums and the leading museum of the military museum system.



In 2019, the Ministry of National Defence invested in the construction of a new Vietnam Military History Museum complex. Featuring a modern design, the museum presents a visually intuitive flow of history with carefully curated colours and advanced display technologies, offering visitors an entirely new and immersive experience.



The museum is a landmark cultural institution featuring interactive exhibitions that help visitors better understand the Vietnamese people’s struggle for national independence. It plays an important role in preserving and promoting the nation’s military cultural heritage, while meeting the demands of research, education, tourism, and cultural engagement for domestic and international visitors alike.



Vietnam and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1980. The official visit to Vietnam by the Jordanian lower house speaker marked the first-ever exchange between the leaders of the two countries’ legislative bodies. It takes place just three months after the visit to Vietnam by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and is also Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi’s first overseas trip since assuming office in October last year. It underscored the strong commitment of Jordan's Royal Family, Government, and House of Representatives to advancing comprehensive relations with Vietnam, including parliamentary cooperation./.