Joint statement on strengthening Vietnam-Indonesia relations

Vietnam and Indonesia on March 10 issued a Joint Statement on strengthening bilateral relations during the state visit to Indonesia by Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam.

The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.

JOINT STATEMENT

ON STRENGTHENING BILATERAL RELATIONS

BETWEEN INDONESIA AND VIETNAM

1. At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Prabowo Subianto, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. To Lam and Madame Ngo Phuong Ly paid a State visit to Republic of Indonesia from 09 – 11 March 2025.

2. During the visit, President Prabowo Subianto and General Secretary To Lam engaged in discussions in a warm and amical atmosphere. Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to longstanding friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Indonesia and Vietnam.

3. The two Leaders emphasized that since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013, both nations have made significant progress in deepening mutual trust, and cooperation. The partnership has expanded in scope and substance, encompassing key sectors such as politics, security, defense, trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, maritime cooperation, education, information technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hold a meeting. (Photo: VNA)

4. Building on the progress made through the current Strategic Partnership, the two Leaders agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Indonesia and Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

5. With the elevation of bilateral relations to a higher level, both Leaders are committed to advancing ties into a new chapter. They pledged to deepen relations in all channels, including between people to people and business communities. They also committed to strengthening political trust, enhancing cooperation, and coordinating efforts to address global challenges based on respect for international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence. Both Sides also reaffirmed their adherence to the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and their shared commitment to ASEAN’s unity, resilience, centrality and inclusiveness, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

6. In the spirit of strengthening bilateral ties into the new chapter, both Leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and conducting regular assessments through established bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

7. The Leaders agreed to deepen economic cooperation to support Indonesia and Vietnam joint effort to achieve high-income country status upon their respective 100th anniversary of independence in 2045. To this end, both countries have set a bilateral trade target of USD 18 billion by 2028 and will continue to strengthen cross-sectoral economic cooperation. The Leaders also agreed to expand cooperation into new areas for sustainable future such as green economy, food and energy security, Halal industries, fisheries, agriculture, maritime cooperation, science and technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and finance and banking.

8. Furthermore, both Leaders underscored the importance of mutual support and close coordination in multilateral forums to address regional and global challenges of common concerns. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination within ASEAN, the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and inter-parliamentary platforms, contributing positively to regional and global problem-solving mechanisms. Both Sides reiterated the commitment to strengthen ASEAN Community building process, including the realization of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its Strategic Plans. Both Leaders also reaffirmed the importance of promoting synergy between sub-regional cooperation framework, including the Mekong sub-region.

9. The two Leaders assigned the two Foreign Ministries to work with relevant agencies in formulating a Plan of Action to effectively implement the decision to elevate bilateral cooperation through concrete and mutually beneficial initiatives.

10. The Leaders discussed developments in the South China Sea and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, security, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with ASEAN’s consistent position. They underscored the importance of resolving disputes peacefully through legal and diplomatic means, in full compliance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries (Photo: VNA)

11. Both Sides called on all parties to adhere to international law, exercise self-restraint, and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. They emphasized the need for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and the need to maintain and promote an environment conducive to the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) negotiations and encouraged the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC in accordance with international law particularly the 1982 UNCLOS. Furthermore, both sides recognized the 1982 UNCLOS as the legal framework for all activities in the seas and oceans and reaffirmed its strategic importance in providing legal basis in regional and global maritime cooperation.

12. General Secretary To Lam expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government and the people of Indonesia for their warm reception and hospitality and cordially invited President Prabowo Subianto to visit Vietnam again at a convenient time. President Prabowo Subianto accepted the invitation with pleasure.