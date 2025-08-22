Making news
Joint press release of seventh Vietnam - Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong co-chaired the seventh Vietnam - Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi on August 20. On this occasion, the two sides issued a joint press release of the seventh Vietnam - Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces the joint press release.
1. On August 20, 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son and the Foreign Minister of Australia Senator Penny Wong met in Hanoi to hold the seventh annual Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
2. Both sides noted that the Vietnam-Australia partnership has never been stronger, with mutual strategic trust and understanding. Both sides share a common vision for a peaceful, secure, and stable region, where disputes are resolved peacefully in accordance with international law. The elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024 was an historic development. Both sides welcomed significant progress in the Plan of Action to Implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2024-2027).
3. Both sides appreciated the frequent high-level engagement, welcomed the inaugural Vietnam-Australia Ministerial Security Dialogue, and encouraged an early convening of the inaugural Ministerial Energy and Minerals Dialogue. Both sides welcomed the establishment of a new Vietnam-Australia Policy Planning Dialogue.
4. Both sides welcomed their expanding trade ties and committed to further deepening the trade and investment relationship and enhancing economic cooperation, including the fruitful implementation of the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy and the practical initiatives set out in Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, including the 2 billion AUD (1.28 billion USD) Southeast Asia Financing Facility.
5. Both sides acknowledged the deepening strategic cooperation in science, technology, cyberspace and innovation and on digital transition and digital inclusion. Both sides welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology Cooperation and reaffirmed the commitment to finalising a Digital Economy Memorandum of Understanding. Australia welcomed Vietnam's diplomatic contribution to international efforts to combat cybercrime, including through hosting the Signing Ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime.
6. Both sides acknowledged the strong people-to-people links, including deep education connections and the growing number of Vietnamese students studying in Australia. Both sides reaffirmed the commitment to working together to support Vietnam’s human resource development. Vietnam welcomed Australia’s commitment of 96.6 million AUD in ODA for 2025-26 and the Vietnam-Australia Development Partnership Plan 2025-30. Both sides also agreed to continue frank, collaborative and constructive exchanges, including through the annual Human Rights Dialogue, and to strengthen and contribute to the work of the United Nations Human Rights Council and its mechanisms.
7. Both sides reaffirmed their unwavering support for multilateralism, the United Nations Charter and international law, which underpins regional and global peace, stability and prosperity. Both sides recognised the importance of the collective capacity to shape the response to changing dynamics in their region and to address common challenges.
8. Both sides emphasised the upholding of a predictable, transparent, open, inclusive, free, fair, sustainable and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core to foster global economic growth, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the regional economic architecture, including through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Australia reaffirmed the continued support for Vietnam as the host of APEC 2027. Both sides will work closely together and with other members to ensure the success of APEC 2027.
9. Both sides reaffirmed their steadfast support for ASEAN Centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture, and agreed to continue working closely to further deepen the ASEAN - Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), especially leveraging the 5th anniversary of the CSP in 2026. Vietnam welcomed Australia’s commitment as ASEAN’s oldest Dialogue Partner to support the implementation of ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future through practical initiatives and increased cooperation, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to implementing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) through practical cooperation in its four priority areas, and in maintaining an open, inclusive, transparent, resilient, and rules-based regional architecture with ASEAN at its centre, that upholds international law.
10. Both sides agreed to work together to promote open communication and dialogue within ASEAN-led mechanisms and other relevant regional and multilateral institutions in order to strengthen regional architecture, enhance mutual understanding, reduce the risks of miscalculation, prevent conflict and address shared challenges. Both sides encouraged concrete confidence building and preventive diplomacy measures to bolster conflict prevention processes, including through the Peacekeeping Partnership Arrangement, and strengthen strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides welcomed ASEAN’s efforts, and the leadership of Malaysia as ASEAN Chair, to facilitate the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, including the establishment of an ASEAN-led observer mechanism. On Myanmar, both sides commended the ongoing efforts of ASEAN, including the Special Envoy, to seek a peaceful resolution in line with the ASEAN Five Point Consensus.
11. Both sides expressed their shared concern regarding the situation in the East Sea and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to peace, security, stability, and the rule of law, including freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means without resorting to the threat or use of force, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). In this regard, both sides emphasised the need for full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in its entirety and noted the importance of any Code of Conduct on the East Sea (COC) being in accordance with international law, particularly the UNCLOS, and not prejudicing the rights of any state under international law. Both sides reaffirmed that the UNCLOS sets out the comprehensive legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and that it is of strategic importance as the basis for national, regional and global action and cooperation in the marine sector and its integrity needs to be maintained and protected.
12. Both sides agreed to advance cooperation between Australia and Mekong sub-region as a key aspect of the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides commended the Initial Mekong-Australia Senior Officials’ Meeting in May 2025, co-hosted by the two countries, and welcomed Vietnam’s initiative to draft a concept paper on Mekong-Australia cooperation to address shared and transboundary challenges, including sustainable development, deepened economic linkages, regional cooperation and prosperity. Vietnam welcomed Australia’s announcement of a 50 million AUD portfolio of six new and expanded climate resilience activities across Mekong countries, and support for human resource development through Australia Awards scholarships. Both sides also appreciated Australia's support for the Mekong Delta in enhancing climate resilience, agricultural transformation, and sustainable livelihoods, and look forward to further cooperation on capacity building, technology transfer and knowledge sharing. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to work together through regional and multilateral frameworks, including the Mekong River Commission and ASEAN-led mechanisms.
13. Both sides agreed to cooperate in addressing non-traditional security challenges of mutual concern. Both sides recognised the shared challenges Vietnam and Australia face in responding to climate change and the importance of taking urgent climate action to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement, while ensuring economic prosperity and the transition of economies to net-zero by 2050. Vietnam welcomed Australia’s active role in promoting global efforts in response to climate change, including its bid to host COP31 in partnership with the Pacific. Both sides agreed to enhance their cooperation on climate change, just energy transition and disaster preparedness.
14. Both sides acknowledged the upcoming 25th anniversary of the landmark UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security in 2025, and reaffirmed the importance of the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda./.