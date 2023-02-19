Joint efforts made to plant 1 billion trees by 2025





Under Directive No. 03/CT-TTg on tasks after the 2023 Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for efforts in tree planting and forestation, and asked localities to step up the fight against wildfires by increasing forest protection.



Since it was launched by late President Ho Chi Minh in 1959, the tree planting campaign has become a fine tradition of the entire Party, people and army every spring.



Speaking at the annual tree planting festival at K9-Da Chong relic site, Hanoi’s outlying district of Ba Vi, on January 27, the sixth day of the Year of the Cat, PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam’s forest coverage expanded from 28% in 1990 to over 42% in 2022, absorbing over 70 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.



The leader highlighted Vietnam's commitment to achieve the net zero emission target by 2050 and expressed his belief that this year’s tree planting campaign will produce positive achievements, helping the country deliver its commitment and contributing to national development.



The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang has taken the lead nationwide in forest protection and forest-based economic development, with forest land accounting for 76% of its natural land and forest coverage reaching over 65%.



In his remarks at a tree planting festival launch ceremony in Truong Son commune, Chan Son district, Yen Son commune, Tuyen Quang province, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his belief that the province will reap better results in the efforts, contributing to building a green Vietnam with sustainable development.



Northern and north-central localities have launched the tree planting campaign every spring while those in southern, south-central and Central Highlands regions start the work the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19), depending on their cultivation schedules.



Localities such as Hung Yen, Hoa Binh and Phu Tho have also actively responded to the call.



Of the 1 billion trees to be planted by the end of 2025, 690 million will be grown in urban and rural areas, and the rest in protected, special, and production forests.



The project aims to protect the ecosystem, improve the scenery, respond to climate change, boost socio-economic development, improve the quality of people's life, and foster the sustainable growth of the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been tasked to be in charge of the work and cooperate with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment, and authorities of centrally-run provinces and cities to build related annual and five-year plans./.