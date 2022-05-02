Japanese PM concludes successful visit to Vietnam

During the visit, PM Kishida paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, attended the exchange of cooperation documents, co-chaired a press conference with PM Chinh, participated in a seminar on Vietnam-Japan cooperation in technology renovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification.



He also paid courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and had a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



During his reception for the Japanese guest, Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong laid stress on the great potential for bilateral cooperation. He welcomed the two countries’ building of plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship in 2023 so as to create durable foundation for the substantial, effective and practical ties in the future.



Meanwhile, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed in his reception for PM Kishida that Japan is a reliable partner of top importance of Vietnam, and among the top priorities in Vietnam’s external policy.



At his meeting with NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the Japanese PM shared that he has been a member of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance for more than 20 years, and so always value the exchange between the two parliaments. He asked Chairman Hue to continue contributing to bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially between the two law making bodies.



During their talks, the two PMs agreed on the major orientations and measures to further deepen cooperation across the fields, opening up a new period of development for the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.



They reached consensus on further enhancing political trust through maintaining high-level visits and contact, and improving the effectiveness of cooperative and dialogue mechanisms.



They welcomed the great strides in implementing outcomes of PM Chinh’s visit to Japan last November, and agreed to intensify collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery, and to work together to hold activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of 22 cooperative documents between ministries, agencies, localities and enterprises of the two countries.



They co-chaired a joint press conference to announce the main outcomes of their talks, stressing that the two sides agreed to coordinate closely to promote their extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia for the sake of the two peoples’ interests, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



Addressing the Vietnam-Japan seminar on cooperation in technology renovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification, PM Kishida said cooperation possibilities between Japan and Vietnam are limitless, noting that the two countries have been promoting cooperation towards the post-COVID-19 period.



The visit by PM Kishida took place when the Vietnam-Japan ties are at their best ever. It contributed to deepening the bilateral relationship, implementing the outcomes of PM Chinh’s visit to Japan last November, enhancing political trust between the two countries and good relations between their leaders and strengthening result-oriented in all fields, meeting the interests and aspirations of the two peoples./.